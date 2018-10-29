Caravan and 4x4 overturn on M1 in South Yorkshire

An overturned lorry and 4x4 on the M1 in South Yorkshire have led to a lane closure and heavy traffic in South Yorkshire this morning.

A caravan and 4x4 have overturned on the M1 in South Yorkshire

The caravan and a 4x4 overturned on the southbound stretch between junction 38 at Haigh and junction 37 at Dodworth.

South Yorkshire Police and Highways England are at the scene.