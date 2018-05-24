Car torched in arson attack close to Sheffield murder scene

A car was torched in an arson attack 25 minutes before a man was found dying after a knife attack on the same Sheffield estate.

Firefighters were called to Water Slacks Drive, Woodhouse, to deal with the car blaze at 10.45pm on Tuesday, 25 minutes before police and paramedics were alerted to a seriously injured man in a flat in nearby Tannery Close.

A 19-year-old man, named locally as Ryan Jowle, had been stabbed and was rushed to hospital but could not be saved and died in the early hours of Wednesday.

Detectives are trying to establish where exactly he was attacked.

A girl, aged 17 and a man, 22, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Firefighters said the blue Citroen found burning that night was set alight after a window was smashed.

The flames were already out when crews arrived.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.