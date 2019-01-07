Car thieves hunted over theft from Sheffield driveway

A police probe is under way into the theft of a car parked on a driveway in Sheffield overnight.
It was taken from Lancaster Road, Stocksbridge, between 10pm yesterday and 6am today.
The white Ford Kuga Titanium X Sport has the registration number YW14 CHH.
It was taken without the car keys.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 14/12989/19.