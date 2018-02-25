Car thief leaves mobile phone in Sheffield vehicle he stole

A clumsy Sheffield car thief left his mobile phone in the vehicle he stole - and police now hope to use it to track them down.

Officers from Sheffield West neighbourhood policing team tweeted a picture of the phone on Saturday night but did not disclose any further details of where the car was stolen from.

The tweet said: "First rule of being a criminal - don't leave your own property in the car you've just stolen! If this is your phone contact us on 101 so we can reunite you. Oh, wait. You can't. How's about you swing by #Woodseats for a chat instead? It's good to talk."