Car stolen after burglar removes lock to get into house in Sheffield

A Volkswagen Golf was stolen after a burglar removed a door lock to get into the house it was parked outside.

The crook struck on Sycamore House Road, Shiregreen, between 11pm yesterday and 1am today.

South Yorkshire Police said the burglar removed the front door lock to the house and found the keys to the car inside.

A police investigation is also underway into the theft of a Vauxhall Insignia from outside a house on Windmill lane, Wincobank, at 4.30pm yesterday.

Two motorbikes were also stolen in Sheffield yesterday.

A white Honda was stolen without its keys from Parkway Drive, Darnall, after a bike chain was cut through.

That same day a white Yamaha scooter was stolen without keys from nearby Parkway Rise, Darnall.

On Saturday morning a vehicle was stolen from Newfield Crescent, Dore, after the house it was parked outside was broken into.

The vehicle was later found.

Overnight on Friday into Saturday a vehicle was stolen from Leverton Gardens, Highfield, and was later recovered in Grenoside.

On Friday afternoon a car was stolen from a driveway on Delves Place, Hackenthorpe, after it was left unattended with the engine running while shopping was taken into the house it was parked outside.

Last Wednesday a motorbike was stolen without its keys when it was parked outside the Castle Court flats complex on Park Walk, Wybourn, and a van was stolen from Wilcox Close, Fox HiIl.

Anyone with information on any of the thefts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.