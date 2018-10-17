Car smashes into traffic lights on busy Sheffield road 

A car smashed into a set of traffic lights on a busy Sheffield road – but thankfully nobody was hurt.
The collision involved a single vehicle and happened in Langsett Road, Hillsborough, on Friday, October 12, at 10.30pm.
READ MORE: Sheffield couple’s sadness after being told to remove roadside garden
READ MORE: Sheffield couple backed in flowerbed row
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “No injuries were reported.”
READ MORE: Jailed Sheffield man appeals against sentence for anti-fracking protest