Car smash on motorway in Doncaster

A car was involved in a collision on the motorway in Doncaster this morning.

Just one vehicle was involved in the incident on the A1M between junctions 37 and 38 near Warmsworth at about 1am.

A1M in Doncaster. Picture: Google

Emergency services were called but a fire service spokesperson said nobody was injured.

