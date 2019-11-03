Car set alight on Sheffield street

Firefighters were sent out to a Sheffield street in the early hours of this morning, after they received reports of a car fire.

By Sarah Marshall
Sunday, 3rd November 2019, 8:01 am
Updated Sunday, 3rd November 2019, 8:02 am
A crew from Elm Lane station were dispatched to tackle the car blaze in Everingham Close, Longley at around 3am.

A crew from Elm Lane station were dispatched to tackle the car blaze in Everingham Close, Longley at around 3am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the car was ‘left in the road and then set on fire’.

He said the matter would be passed to South Yorkshire Police for them to investigate further.