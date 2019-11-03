Car set alight on Sheffield street
Firefighters were sent out to a Sheffield street in the early hours of this morning, after they received reports of a car fire.
A crew from Elm Lane station were dispatched to tackle the car blaze in Everingham Close, Longley at around 3am.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the car was ‘left in the road and then set on fire’.
He said the matter would be passed to South Yorkshire Police for them to investigate further.