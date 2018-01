A car was set alight in an arson attack on a busy Sheffield road last night.

The Vauxhall Corsa was torched at the side of City Road at around 11.40pm.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

In the early hours of this morning a fire crew also dealt with an abandoned car set alight on Denaby Avenue, Conisbrough, Doncaster.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.