Car seized by Sheffield police after collision involving pedestrian on Staniforth Road, Darnall
South Yorkshire Police said officers were called at 5.52pm on Friday evening (June 20) after reports of a collision involving a car and a female pedestrian on Staniforth Road in Darnall.
The woman suffered a minor injury, the force confirmed.
One vehicle was seized by police for having no insurance.
SYP said: “We were called at 5.52pm on Friday night following reports of a collision involving a car and a female pedestrian on Staniforth Road in Sheffield.
“A woman suffered a minor injury and all parties remained at the scene following the collision to assist our officers with their enquiries.
“One vehicle was seized by our officers for having no insurance and enquiries remain ongoing.”