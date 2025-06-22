A woman was struck by a car in Sheffield, police have revealed today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called at 5.52pm on Friday evening (June 20) after reports of a collision involving a car and a female pedestrian on Staniforth Road in Darnall.

The woman suffered a minor injury, the force confirmed.

Man arrested after body pulled from canal in Sheffield cc John Devlin

One vehicle was seized by police for having no insurance.

SYP said: “We were called at 5.52pm on Friday night following reports of a collision involving a car and a female pedestrian on Staniforth Road in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A woman suffered a minor injury and all parties remained at the scene following the collision to assist our officers with their enquiries.

“One vehicle was seized by our officers for having no insurance and enquiries remain ongoing.”