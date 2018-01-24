Car seized after police chase in Sheffield

A car was seized after being abandoned during a police chase in Sheffield.

The black Toyota was followed by officers in the Darnall area last night after it failed to stop.

But the driver managed to abandon the car and flee.

It was seized and is to be forensically examined.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The driver of this vehicle decided not to stop for officers in the Darnall area last night. It was found abandoned a short time later.

"It will be subject to forensic examination and then the driver can expect a visit from us to explain their actions."