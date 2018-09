This is the scene on a Sheffield road, after a car crashed into a boundary wall around one of the city’s parks.

The black Kia Picanto crashed into the wall on Oakbrook Road, at the edge of Endcliffe Park, earlier this afternoon.

The scene in Oakbrook Road following the collision

The collision took place just yards away from a mini roundabout on Oakwood Road, at the junction with Rustlings Road.

Neither the driver or South Yorkshire Police were on the scene when these pictures were taken.

The force have been contacted for more information.

The scene in Oakbrook Road following the collision

The scene in Oakbrook Road following the collision