Car ploughs into five pedestrians in Manchester street

Five people have been hit by a car in an incident in Manchester, police said tonight.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that officers were called to a collision in Europa Way, Trafford Park, at 9.50pm, due to reports that a car had hit 'a number of pedestrians'.

Police said in a statement that five people were injured.

The car failed to stop at the scene and police are working to try to find the car and its driver.

Four ambulances and a hazardous area response team attended the scene, along with three senior clinicians.

A spokeswoman for the North West Ambulance Service said three people have been taken to the Salford Royal, and one patient has been taken to the Manchester Royal Infirmary.

However, the incident is not currently thought to be terror related.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "There is no evidence to suggest that this is terrorism related at this stage."