Car ploughs into Doncaster shop

A woman has been rushed to hospital after she ploughed her vehicle into a Doncaster shop in the early hours of this morning.

The collision involving a black BMW took place at a shop premises in Doncaster Road, Finningley at around 12.30am.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the woman’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

He said Doncaster Council’s Dangerous Structures team have been sent to the scene to check whether the structural integrity of the building has been affected by the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 36 of Sunday, October 21.