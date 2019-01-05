Car ploughs into Doncaster home 

The emergency services have been called to a Doncaster street this afternoon, after a car ploughed into a house.

The incident took place in Field Road, Stainforth at around 3pm this afternoon.

The scene in Stainforth this afternoon

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said no-one is believed to have been injured in the collision.

The emergency services will remain on the scene while clean-up work is carried out, added the spokesman.

Doncaster Council’s Dangerous Structures team have been sent to the scene to check the stability of the building.