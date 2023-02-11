Car ploughs into bus shelter outside Sheffield pharmacy causing debris to fly across busy city road

A silver car crashed outside Abbeydale Pharmacy on Abbeydale Road last night (Friday, February 10), and it is not yet known whether anyone was injured.
Taken by Peter Gilbert, the picture shows the destruction caused by the collision, with shards of plastic and other bits of debris spread across the section of road outside the pharmacy.
The silver car which appears to have caused the damage looks to have crumpled from the impact of the collision.
South Yorkshire Police has been asked to provide more information.
More to follow.