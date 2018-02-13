Car park could be built in Sheffield General Cemetery as part of improvement plans

Improvement works could be carried out at Sheffield General Cemetery as part of plans drawn up by council bosses.

Sheffield Council wants to build a car park in the park grounds, carry out conservation works on listed walls and monuments, landscape improvements, new signage and lighting on Cemetery Avenue, Sharrow.

A design and access statement submitted with the planning application said the works would lead to the site removed from Historic England’s Heritage at 'Heritage At Risk' register.

Objectors have raised concerns about the plans stating that no parking should be allowed on the site other than for maintenance workers and the disabled.

But the statement said: "Access controls to prevent unauthorised access by vehicles are in place to all but two of the sites entrances. Vehicular access is only possible from the Montague Street entrance, via the removal of a timber bollard. No car parking is currently provided within the site, however on-street pay and display parking is available around the Cemetery Avenue entrance.

"Uncontrolled on street parking is present on Montague Street, however this is used by commuters, and so is not available to users of the site for the majority of the working week. The lack of car parking for the site is an issue as it is restricting easy access for all."

Dr Stephen Joseph, who said he wasn't against the proposals as whole, raised an objection about car parking being in the park.

He said: "My objection is to the use of space in the park for car parking. This takes away from the green space, and presents visually jarring objects to the visitor. If parking is required let it be in Montague Street; although I appreciate the planned pedestrianisation of the lower end, provision of parking in that space would be vastly preferable."

Proposals also include improvements to boundary walls and to the Montague Street and the Gatehouse entrances and the "management of trees and vegetation".

A decision on the application is due by Tuesday, May 1.