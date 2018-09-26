Car lands on roof in collision on Sheffield road 

A car has landed on its roof which has closed a road in Sheffield this afternoon.

Two cars were involved in a smash at the junction of Staniforth Road and Locke Drive, Darnall, with one of the cars overturning and landing on its roof.

Two cars were involved in a collision in Sheffield this afternoon

Crowds have gathered at the crash scene and emergency services are dealing with the incident.

Details of whether anyone was injured in the crash are not yet available.

A road has been closed while emergency service deal with a collision in Sheffield

More to follow.