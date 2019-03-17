Car lands on roof after crashing through central reservation on South Yorkshire motorway

A car landed on its roof this afternoon after crashing through the central reservation on a South Yorkshire motorway.

The occupants of the black Golf were remarkably able to walk away relatively unscathed from the collision on the A1(M) near Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash, between junction 37 for Barnsley and junction 38 for Doncaster at around 2.45pm.

Police said the Golf had been involved in a collision with a black Astra on the southbound carriageway and had ended up on its roof on the other side of the central reservation.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said three occupants from the Golf had been taken to hospital as a precaution, but their injuries were not believed to be serious.

He said no one from the other car was thought to have been injured.

Police are still investigating, and no arrests have been made.

The road was closed in both directions but reopened fully about an hour after the collision.