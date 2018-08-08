Car lands on its roof on Rotherham road

A car has landed on its roof after overturning on a Rotherham road.

The car overturned on Green Lane, Rawmarsh, earlier this morning.

Details have not yet been released by emergency services but Stagecoach Yorkshire said buses in the area have been diverted.

Service nine cannot serve Green Lane and has been diverted via Dale Road, Kilnhurst Road and St Nicholas Road.