Car gang threatens man with 'large knife and screwdriver' on Sheffield street

A gang pulled up in a car and threatened a man with a large knife and a screwdriver on a Sheffield street.

The man was walking along Bellhouse Road in Shiregreen when he was threatened on Wednesday, May 30, at 4am.

A spokesperson for the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said the man "was approached by a vehicle containing three males.

"He was asked to stop walking by one of the occupants.

"One was armed with a large knife and another with a screwdriver.

"The victim ran from the scene in fear."

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "If you have any information that could help with these incidents, please call 101.

"You can also report online at Southyorks.police.uk"