Car found burning after crashing into lamppost in Barnsley

A car was found burning after it crashed into a lamppost in Barnsley in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters alerted to the blaze on Grove Road, Staincross, said the fire was started deliberately.

It was reported to emergency services at 4am.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.