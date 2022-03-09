Car flips onto roof in dramatic smash which shut major Sheffield road for four hours

A white BMW ended up on its roof in the smash on Prince of Wales Road on Tuesday night, scattering debris across the carriageway.

The driver of a red car was also taken to hospital, according to eyewitnesses.

A woman who helped at the scene said: “It was my friends who were in the red car – they rang me to go and help them.

"I got there at 8.50 and the emergency services were on the scene cutting the passenger out of the BMW. My friend who was driving the red car was taken to hospital too.”

Bystanders said the white BMW collided with the other vehicle at around 8.30pm, before hitting the central reservation barrier and then flipping onto its roof.