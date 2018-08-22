Car flips onto its side after horror crash on 'racetrack road' in Sheffield

Have your say

A driver was forced to escape out of his car after a 'head-on' horror crash in Sheffield last night.

Eye-witnesses said that they heard the sound of tyres screeching followed by a loud bang at around 10.15pm on Sharrow Lane.

A Seat Leon was pictured on its side following the crash with the driver reportedly forced to escape by climbing out of the car.

Another car, a Toyota Avensis, was seen stranded in the middle of the road and eye-witnesses said the cars had crashed head-on.

Residents complained that Sharrow Vale Road turned into a 'race-track' at night and as soon as they see it's clear 'they floor it'.

It is not known at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.