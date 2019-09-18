Car ends up wedged under lorry in motorway crash near Sheffield
A car ended up wedged underneath a lorry after a collision on the M1 near Sheffield.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 12:53 pm
Updated 4 minutes ago
South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were alerted to the smash between junctions 34 and 33 of the southbound M1 yesterday afternoon.
The force said the car crashed into the rear of the lorry and ended up ‘attached to the HGV's safety bar’.
The front of the car ended up wedged under the lorry and its three occupants were taken to hospital, where they remain today, in a stable condition.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is under way.