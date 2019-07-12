Car ends up on roof and numerous vehicles damaged after major incident near Doncaster Royal Infirmary
A car ended up on its roof and numerous vehicles have been damaged this afternoon after a major incident on one of Doncaster’s busiest roads.
Police sealed off Armthorpe Road near Doncaster Royal Infirmary following the incident shortly before noon.
The road was closed between Bruce Crescent and Armthorpe Lane near Grove Gardens park after the collision which involved a number of vehicles.
Several stationary vehicles were damaged while one vehicle ended up on its roof on the carriageway.
It is not known how many vehicles have been damaged in the incident.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at around 11:30am today to reports of a road traffic collision on Armthorpe Road, Doncaster.
“Two cars are reported to have collided, causing one of the cars to crash into a number of parked vehicles and flip onto its roof.
“No one was injured and no arrests have been made.”
“Enquiries are ongoing.”