A car involved in a rush-hour collision in Sheffield ended up on its side, and resulted in a road closure.

The single-car collision took place on Brook Hill in the city centre earlier this afternoon.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "No injuries were reported. The road was closed from Brook Hill roundabout to the junction with Hanover Way towards the Moore Street roundabout.

"The car was on its side but has been put right, and the road has now re-opened."