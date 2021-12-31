Car destroyed in arson attack on Sheffield street in Rivelin Valley is left unrecognisable
A car was so badly damaged in an arson attack in Sheffield that firefighters were unable to identify the model from the charred remains.
Friday, 31st December 2021, 12:38 pm
A fire crew from Rivelin was called to the blaze on Woodbank Road, near Rivelin Valley, just before 8pm on Thursday, December 30, and found the wreckage smouldering.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Due to the fire damage, it was not possible to identify the car. This was dealt with by 9pm and it is thought the fire was started deliberately.”
Read More
Read MoreGrange Park Golf Club course in Rotherham ripped up by quad bike and motorbike r...