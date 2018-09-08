Car crashes on Sheffield road after skidding on tram tracks

A car crashed on a Sheffield road after skidding on tram tracks, causing extensive delays on the city’s tram network.

The collision took place on the junction of Spring Lane and St Aidan’s Road in Norfolk Park at around 4.15pm this afternoon.

Trams operating on Sheffield’s blue route were delayed for around 30 minutes while the vehicle was removed from the road, but are now running normally.

Team Leader in the South Yorkshire Police Control Room, Scott Thompson, said: “The vehicle skidded on the tram tracks, on account of the bad weather.

“No injuries were caused.

“The vehicle ended up in an awkward position, I think it’s gone down an embankment.

“It’s ended up across Park Grange Road, so the road had to be closed while the vehicle was recovered.”