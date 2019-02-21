Have your say

A car crashed into a wall after a collision with a lorry in Sheffield last night.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision on City Road, Manor Top, just after 8pm.

A car and lorry were involved in a collision in Sheffield last night

The car involved in the collision crashed into a wall.

The car driver’s fiancée said he had a lucky escape.

