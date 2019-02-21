A car crashed into a wall after a collision with a lorry in Sheffield last night.
Emergency services were alerted to the collision on City Road, Manor Top, just after 8pm.
CRIME: Questions asked over two month delay in police reporting disappearance of Sheffield rapist who absconded from court
The car involved in the collision crashed into a wall.
POLICE: Fugitive Sheffield rapist is a KILLER
The car driver’s fiancée said he had a lucky escape.
READ MORE: Men wanted over disturbance outside Doncaster nightclub