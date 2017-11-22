Car crashes into building on busy Sheffield road

A car struck a building on a busy Sheffield road after a collision with another car.
Emergency services were called to London Road last night after a red Peugeot and a red Alfa Romeo crashed and one of the vehicles then struck a building.
One casualty was taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries.
A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Emergency services were called at around 8.10pm on Tuesday, November 21 following reports of a collision in London Road, Sheffield.
"It is reported that a red Peugeot and a red Alfa Romeo were involved in the collision. One of the vehicles is also believed to have then collided with a building.
"One person was taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries, and the road was closed while emergency services responded to the incident."
