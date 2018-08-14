Car crashed into bus and pedestrian during police chase in Sheffield

A car crashed into a bus and struck a pedestrian during a police chase in Sheffield.

The Volvo S60 was chased after it failed to pull over for police officers in Ecclesfield yesterday afternoon.

APPEAL: Locket containing father's ashes stolen from 'heartbroken' woman in Sheffield

During the pursuit it collided with a single decker bus and a member of the public on Penistone Road, Grenoside, causing injuries to the pedestrian.

CRIME: Police smash windows to remove suspects from car in Sheffield street

The driver of the Volvo fled but the front seat passenger was detained.

POLICE: No justice for family of Sheffield takeaway boss nine years after fatal shooting

A police cordon was put in place around the crash scene for a number of hours while investigations were carried out at the scene.