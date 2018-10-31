Car and motorbike involved in serious collision in Sheffield

A car and motorbike were involved in a serious collision in Sheffield last night, according to Stagecoach Supertram, which suspended services.

The company started tweeting about the incident and disruption to services at around 11pm.

Motorists on Ridgeway Road were affected by a road closure last night after a crash involving a car and motorbike

DRUGS: Cannabis farm discovered in Sheffield suburb



It said the ‘serious road traffic incident’ occurred in the Hollinsend area of the city and South Yorkshire Police closed a road while officers dealt with the aftermath of the smash.

MISSING: Police probes underway into four disappearances in South Yorkshire in one week

The exact location was not tweeted and details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police but traffic on Ridgeway Road was affected by the road closure.

GRAPHIC IMAGE: Killer of Rotherham soldier still at large – three years after brutal attack

Stagecoach Supertram said an air ambulance landed at the crash scene.

More to follow.