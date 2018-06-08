Car and moped involved in crash in Sheffield

A car and moped were involved in a crash in Sheffield this morning.

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were alerted to the crash on Herries Road South, Owlerton, at around 7.55am this morning.

A white Citroen and a grey Yamaha moped were involved.

An 18-year-old man riding the moped sustained minor injuries and the Citroen driver escaped unharmed.

