Captain’s log: Jonathan Phillips on the road to Belarus with Sheffield Steelers

Jonathan Phillips diary of events

Steelers play Nomad Astana (Kazakhstan; Friday) host team Yunosk Minsk (Belarus, Saturday) and Ritton (Italy; Sunday) in a four team tournament in the Continental Cup Finals.

It’s sort of the ice hockey equivalent of football’s Europa League.

If Steelers win we will achieve automatic qualification to the Champions Hockey League next season.

That’s the aim.

But it is going to be a hell of a hard task to achieve that.

Sheffield Steelers v Yunost Minsk. Continental Cup, November 17, 2017. Rungsted, Denmark. Picture: Dean Woolley

This is my blog of events.....

1.30am (Wednesday)

Just sat on the bus. Normally the boys are bouncing when we arrive for a road trip. Doesn’t feel to bouncy right now.

Boys are tired. I’m guessing some have had some sleep and some, like me haven’t been able to sleep.

Steelers at the airport

Trip to Gatwick ahead of us, hopefully we will get a few hours on route.

Whilst the boys are quiet we are in good spirit, we are looking forward to these games, looking forward to having another crack at that Minsk team. They caught us early in Denmark, we had only just touched down and bang they hit us hard. This time we will have had a full day in Minsk and don’t play the hosts until Saturday.

Danny has arranged omelettes, that’s nice. He does look after us. Food is going to be an issue in the next 24 hours and I know the club have tried to make sure we keep fed and hydrated throughout the travel time.

Night all, Captain’s Log signing off.

Jason Hewitt - one prankster I am not missing on this trip

5.55am.

Bus running early so pulled into Cobham services. I think Thommo doesn’t want us at the airport too early.

Doors are open but I think only one guy has stepped off. Funny things these bus trips. Some guys sleep and some guys just can’t.

It’s been a quiet ride down. A few of the guys played cards. Some watched a movie on their Ipads and some just got their heads down.

Danny has served most of the guys omelettes. Protein he says. They were nice.

Just heard the driver say once back in the toad about 30 minutes to Gatwick.

A little more sleep for me.

Capital’s log signing out.

9.15am

A moment to sit down and have some breakfast. Another breakfast. We’ve checked in our bags.

The check-in lady looked like the blood had drained from her when she saw 32 of us walk to her queue with hockey bags, sticks, goalie equipment.

She did a great job and got us through quickly enough.

We even made it through security without a drama. When Hewey (Jason Hewitt) used to be with us he would slide a bottle of water in someone’s bag. So they would get pulled over. I don’t miss him especially at this time of the morning.

Some of the boys eating and some sleeping. Moose (Ervins Mustukovs) wandering around the shops. For a man that boy likes to shop.

The flights at 10.20. I’m not a great flyer. Don’t enjoy it. Will be glad when we touch down. I’ll check in with you all then.