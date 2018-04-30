Cannabis worth £35,000 found after four police raids in Doncaster

Cannabis worth £35,000 was found after four homes were raided by the police in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said four homes in the Balby area were searched last Monday and over 3.5kgs of cannabis, worth £35,000, was seized.

Cash was also found by police officers involved in the searches.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers executed four warrants at properties in the Balby area.

"This resulted in over 3.5kg of cannabis, with the estimated street value of £35,000, and a quantity of cash being recovered.

"Investigations are currently ongoing in connection with the warrants."