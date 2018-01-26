Cannabis worth £32k found in police day of action in Sheffield

Sixteen arrests were made and cannabis worth £32,000 was seized in a police day of action in Sheffield.

Activity centred in and around Gleadless Valley and, in total, 11 people on a police 'wanted' list were arrested along with two others for failing to stop for the police, kidnap, burglary and immigration offences.

A police day of action was held in Sheffield yesterday

There was also a raid in Pitsmoor Road, where cannabis plants worth £32,000 were found.

Chief Inspector Stuart Walne said: "There were two different strands to yesterday's operation. It was an opportunity for the new South West Neighbourhood Policing Team to introduce themselves in their community, as well as a drive to bring to justice our wanted criminals.

"We want Sheffield to be a safe city for everyone who lives, works and visits this city and days like yesterday are our commitment to you that we will proactively seek out criminals to keep our communities safe."

During the day of action a dog was also rescued from a property in the High Green area after officers were concerned that the animal was being neglected.

Chf Insp Walne added: "In our extensive efforts to track down outstanding suspects and those wanted by the courts, we've had the support of colleagues from across the force and specialist agencies and I'm grateful for all their support.

"Officers from Sheffield's Tasking Team also recovered a significant amount of cannabis from one commercial premises in the Pitsmoor Road area. This was a sophisticated set-up, where those involved had gone to some effort to conceal their illegal activity underneath the premises.

"These plants have been recovered, as well as a significant quantity of suspected Class A drugs, which is a great result for Sheffield. Work is now underway to identify the people associated with this criminality so we can arrest them too.

"This isn't a one-day strike and further proactive operations are planned, but we hope that our communities in Sheffield are reassured by the efforts made to really stamp down on those committing crime in our city."