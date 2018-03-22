Cannabis plants seized in police raid in Sheffield

A man was arrested after cannabis plants were discovered during a police raid in Sheffield.

Officers struck at a house in Northlands Road, Southey Green, yesterday afternoon, and found a number of plants growing in the property.

CRIME: Killer still hunted two weeks after stabbing in Sheffield



READ MORE: Sheffield boxer left for dead in road rage attack



South Yorkshire Police has warned Sheffield Council tenants that they face losing their homes if they are found with drugs in their properties.

A force spokesman said: "A quantity of cannabis plants have been seized and the male occupant has been processed and a date with the judge awaits.

"The community highlighted drug issues as a primary concern and we will continue to deal with the illegal production of this Class B drug.

"Please also remember that if you rent your property from Sheffield City Council or one of our other partners agencies, then you risk breaching your tenancy and potentially losing your home."

POLICE: More arrests made at tree felling protest in Sheffield