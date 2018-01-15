Cannabis plants seized during police raids in Barnsley

Police officers seized 28 cannabis plants during a series of raids in Barnsley.

Ten cannabis plants were seized from allotments on King Street and a 40-year-old man received a caution after being arrested on suspicion of cannabis production.

Another 18 plants were seized from two homes in Elizabeth Street - 12 in one and six in the other.

A fourth raid in King Street, resulted in officers seizing cannabis cultivation equipment.

Sergeant Gary Bramhall said: "Acting on intelligence, we were able to carry out a number of warrants and recover a significant amount of drugs from the area.

"This is all part of our ongoing work in Goldthorpe and the surrounding areas to tackle criminality and identify areas of concern to local residents.

"We’re keen to act on anything that’s causing concern to members of the public in order to make Goldthorpe a safer place to live."