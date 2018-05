Police officers acting on a tip-off from residents raided a house and found cannabis plants growing inside.

They discovered the drug den in Woodbank Crescent, Meersbrook.

Police officers found a cannabis factory in Sheffield this morning

No other details have yet been released.

