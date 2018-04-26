Cannabis plants and weapons found during police raid in Doncaster

Cannabis plants and a weapon were found during a police raid of a house in Doncaster.

Offices searched the property in Elm Road, Mexborough, on Tuesday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A number of cannabis plants were seized along with a prohibited weapon.

"Occupants are assisting with the ongoing investigation."

