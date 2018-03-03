Cannabis found during drugs raid at Sheffield house

Cannabis was discovered during a drugs raid at a property in Sheffield.

Specialist officers executed a search warrant at a house in Lytton Drive, Parson Cross, on Friday.

Lytton Drive, Parson Cross. Picture: Google

Two men aged 21 were dealt with by officers at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: "One male was subsequently cautioned whilst the other will be paying a visit to Sheffield Magistrates' Court sometime soon.

"The possession of cannabis for personal use or otherwise is an offence and will be dealt with by the team.

"We will target those connected with the cultivation and dealing of the drug to help crackdown on the issue.

"If anyone has any information regarding drug activity within Parson Cross or Southey Green, please ring 101 or call crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Alternatively, if you see us out and about, feel free to come and talk to us."