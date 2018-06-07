Cannabis farm found in house in Sheffield

A cannabis farm was discovered during a police raid in Sheffield.

The plants were found in a house in the Manor area this morning.

A man has been interviewed over the discovery of the plants.

No other details have yet been released.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Drug use and supply is an important issue for the residents of Manor and Arbourthorne.

"We have been listening to you and over the past few months we have had some excellent results tackling this issue along with many other concerns raised.

"This morning, officers from the Manor and Arbourthorne team continued their hard work in tackling drug use and supply and discovered a cannabis set up at a property in the Manor area.

"A male has been interviewed and enquires are ongoing."

To report drug issues call South Yorkshire Police on 101.