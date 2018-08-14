Cannabis farm found after fire at neighbouring home in South Yorkshire

Have your say

A fire at a home in South Yorkshire helped police uncover a cannabis farm next door.

Firefighters attended a blaze at a home in Doncaster but when they checked a neighbouring property to ensure its occupants were OK, they discovered scores of cannabis plants.

Police were were called to investigate the drugs factory on Cross Bank in Balby, where they found 105 mature plants.

South Yorkshire Police said no one was in the property at the time and no arrests had yet been made.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue had been called to the fire next door last Wednesday, August 8, at 10.40pm.

It said the fire was believed to be accidental and to have started due to a fault with the electricity supply.

