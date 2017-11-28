Cannabis farm discovered in Sheffield

A £60,000 cannabis farm has been discovered in Sheffield.

Police officers searched a house in Wadbrough Road, off Ecclesall Road, and found 60 plants being cultivated yesterday.

No arrests have yet been made over the discovery, which came just days after another £60,000 cannabis den was found in a house in Sharrow Vale Road, Sharrow.

Officers involved in that raid also found an illegal immigrant from Albania in the property, who has since been charged.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Another £60,000 worth of cannabis plants were seized from an address on Wadbrough Road, Sheffield, as our tasking teams continue to tackle organised crime and drugs supply.

"No one has been arrested yet in connection with this but enquiries are ongoing to locate those responsible."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.