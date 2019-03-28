Cannabis farm discovered in drugs raid on Sheffield property 

0
Have your say

Police have uncovered a cannabis farm during a drugs raid in Sheffield today. 

Officers swooped to execute a search warrant on Hamilton Road, Fir Vale, this afternoon and found a “large number of mature cannabis plants.”

READ MORE: ‘I swear on my son’s life’: Recap of Sheffield Wednesday star Fernando Forestieri in court 

READ MORE: Armed robbers brandished knife during shop raid in Sheffield

In a Facebook post, officers warned offenders: “You will be found.”  

READ MORE: Sheffield Council spends thousands courting Chinese investors – including gifts of rulers and bookmarks

The cannabis farm.

The cannabis farm.

Some of the plants they found.

Some of the plants they found.