Cannabis farm discovered in Doncaster

A cannabis farm with plants worth thousands of pounds has been discovered in Doncaster

The drug den on Carr House Road, Hyde Park, contained over 100 plants in a number of rooms in the property.

South Yorkshire Police said the plants were all at different stages of growth and would be worth thousands of pounds on the streets.

Police Community Support Officers made the discovery on Tuesday after following up concerns raised by a member of the public.

One man has been arrested in connection with the cannabis set-up.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Local PCSOs located a large cannabis cultivation yesterday in a rented property on Carr House Road, Hyde Park.

"Officers were made aware by a concern from a local resident.

"One male was arrested and over 100 plants were found in multiple rooms ranging from saplings to full grown mature plants.

"The haul is expected to be in excess of thousands of pounds in street value.

"Thanks to vigilant members of the community, this has resulted in a positive outcome and a step towards making Hyde Park a better and safer place to live."