Cannabis farm discovered in Doncaster

Police officers have dismantled a cannabis farm found in a house in Doncaster.

Officers raided a property in Hexthorpe and seized 86 plants.

South Yorkshire Police said search warrants are often applied for because of information from members of the public.

A spokesman said: "The warrants we carry out are often applied for directly from your community intelligence and disrupt criminal activity in your area - keep reporting."

Officers decorated one of the cannabis plants like a Christmas tree before posting photographs from the raid on social media.

The force spokesman added: "He (the officer) might be smiling but it’s not because he found any presents under the tree, it’s because these are the last of the 86 cannabis plants to be removed from our latest drugs warrant carried out in Hexthorpe."

Details on whether any arrests have been made have not yet been released.

To report those involved in the production and supply of drugs call South Yorkshire Police on 101.