A cannabis farm, Class A drugs, knuckledusters and a samurai sword have been discovered in a police raid at a property in Sheffield.

Officers from the Woodhouse and Westfield team today executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property on Stradbroke Road.

A cannabis farm at a property in Sheffield.

A large number of cannabis plants and a substantial amount of suspected Class A drugs were found in the search.

Officers also seized several offensive weapons including a samurai sword and knuckledusters.