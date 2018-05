Have your say

A cannabis factory in Sheffield was discovered after faulty wiring nearly saw it go up in smoke.

Firefighters were called to the drugs den on Cleveland Street in Upperthorpe yesterday.

Cannabis plants inside the property

Police, who also attended the blaze, said it had been caused by an electrical fault at the house.

The house, which photos show contained a large number of cannabis plants, was damaged in the fire.